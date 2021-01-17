The Wicked Witch Of Dutchess County?

We have been consuming thousands of hours of entertainment since the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown back in March.

Along the way, we've had access to some great new documentaries, like Tiger King which was binged by millions in 2020, and new blockbuster movies like Wonder Woman 1984 which was streamed in record numbers after its release at the end of December.

But sometimes all we crave is a good-old classic film.

I'm learning that a ton of my favorite films has some big Hudson Valley ties to them. Earlier this week I learned about the nod to Vanderbilt Mansion in The Godfather, and now I'm learning about the Dutchess County-Wizard of Oz connection.

Growing up I was absolutely terrified of The Wizard Of Oz, but when I saw it was on one random weekend over the holiday, I decided to give it a rewatch. The scene with the flying monkeys still scared me, but it was fun to relive my childhood for an hour or so.

Then I remembered seeing a tweet from Dutchess County Executive Mark Molinaro. He shared on December 9th a birthday shout out to Margaret Hamilton, who would have turned 118 that day.

So what does this have to do with The Wizard of Oz? Well, Margaret Hamilton played the role of The Wicked Witch of the West and was a Dutchess County resident.

Hamilton went on to have roles in several more movies and television specials in her lifetime.

Who knew that one of the most iconic movie lines, "I'll get you my pretty, and your little dog too!" was delivered by a Hudson Valley resident?!

What's your favorite Hudson Valley movie or television connection?