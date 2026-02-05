New York’s Most Stolen Car Brand Now Targeted For This Reason
New York's most stolen car brand is now getting targeted by thieves for something different.
Last month, a spokesperson for Compare the Market reached out to Hudson Valley Post about its new analysis of motor vehicle theft data.
New York Thieves Love To Steal Hondas
According to the study, the most stolen vehicles in New York are:
- Honda CR-V
- Honda Accord
- Honda Civic
All Honda models.
Another study also claimed that the Honda CR-V is the most stolen car in New York. 1,776 Honda CR-Vs were stolen across the Empire State in 2024.
The studies didn't state why thieves are targeting Hondas.
Criminals Now Targeting Honda Airbags
Police are now looking for a "team" of suspects who have been targeting Honda vehicles for their airbags.
At least 20 instances have happened in the last few weeks in the Chicago area. Police say the suspects broke driver-side windows and removed airbags from the steering column.
Also Happening in Hudson Valley, New York City
Last summer, the Mount Vernon Police Department reported on a "uptick" of stolen airbags from Hondas.
Criminals in New York City have been stealing steering wheels, tires, and airbags, according to the NYPD and Mount Vernon Police Department. 45 thefts were reported in one day in the Bronx in October 2025.
"Even if you follow all of these tips, you may still be a victim of a theft. It takes a suspect less than a minute to steal a tire, an airbag, a vehicle," the Mount Vernon Police Department stated.
Why Are Airbags Being Targeted?
Thieves typically break the driver-side window. They often rip the airbag out without fully removing it, causing additional damage to the steering wheel's clockspring.
Airbags are now being targeted because they are easy to steal and easy to hide, experts say.
Thieves are reselling the stolen airbags on the black market or on internet websites. Some unethical repair shops then buy the stolen airbags for between $50 to $200 each. That's much cheaper than the $1,000 price tag at a dealership.
How To Try And Stop This
Police suggest using anti-theft systems like HondaLink/AcuraLink, which can send alerts if the vehicle is disturbed.
Last year, these were the top 10 stolen cars across the Empire State.
