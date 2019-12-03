‘The Irishman’ Filmed At Iconic Hudson Valley Ice Cream Shop

The popular Netflix movie The Irishman filmed at several locations in the area including an iconic Hudson Valley ice cream shop. The movie which just debuted on the streaming platform on November 27th also has had a limited run in theaters across the country.

The Irishman was directed by legendary director Martin Scorsese and stars Robert Deniro, Joe Pesci, and Al Pacino. Coming in at more than three hours, you're going to want to rest up before watching. Or maybe take an intermission in the middle.

According to the Hudson Valley Post, Weir's Ice Cream in Salsbury Mills hosted a scene that included the movie's biggest stars. Crews were on hand for the week before the scene was shot constructing a mini-golf course. You'll have to watch the movie to see if you can catch the scene, no spoilers here.

That's not the only Hudson Valley location that was used in the movie. Crews were also spotted at Orange Top Diner in Tuxedo, Ralph's Auto Repairs in Washingtonville, as well as Callahan-Nannini Shale in Blooming Grove.

Have you seen The Irishman yet, thoughts?

The Hudson Valley Film Commission plays a huge role in bringing productions like this to the area. 2019 data will be available sometime in the new year, but going off last year's information, the movie and TV business contributed more than $29 million in direct spending in the Hudson Valley in 2018. You can help support their cause HERE.

