The Hudson Valley’s First Corey’s Pickle Shop is Set to Open Soon

The Hudson Valley will soon get its first Corey's Pickles store. It's kind of a big dill.

When it comes to specialty shops, the Hudson Valley has an interesting selection of stores that seem to have a very specific demographic. I mean, where else can you find a business that's dedicated solely to selling nesting dolls?

So it should come as no surprise that a pickle shop is planning to open its doors right here in the heart of the Hudson Valley.

However, these aren't just ordinary pickles. We're talking about Corey's Pickles, some of the best gherkins I've personally ever crunched. Corey Bellarosa started his small, family-owned business back in 2016. After not being able to find the "cold, crunchy delicious pickles" he grew up making with his father in the Hudson Valley, Corey decided to go into business for himself. The rest is history.

Since then, Corey has developed a rabid fanbase that can't seem to get enough of his crunchy pickles. Originally for sale at farm markets and specialty shops, Corey's Pickles have now expanded to ShopRite locations and other retail shops. The demand has become so overwhelming that Corey has now decided to open up his own pickle emporium.

Corey's Pickles has secured a small storefront in the Village of Montgomery and expect to announce their grand opening in a few weeks. According to Bellarosa, the store will carry his full line of freshly made pickles in addition to other pickled products like garlic, carrots, peppers, and more.

Corey admits that it's a "small shop" but will be stocked with a huge variety of locally made products, supporting as many other Hudson Valley small businesses as possible. He plans to offer stuffed olives, soaps and candles, health & wellness products, Himalayan salt products, kombucha, popcorn, jerky, Al's BBQ sauces, hot sauces, and a variety of candy and soda.

The Hudson Valley's very first pickle mecca will be located at 6 Union Street in the Village of Montgomery right next to Java Blue Coffee. You can follow Corey on Instagram for updates about the store's grand opening.

