A Rare Chance to Enjoy the Best Hudson River Views at Night

Have you had a chance to check out the views from the Walkway Over the Hudson? Everyone I know who has been there seems to agree that the views of the Hudson River, the mountains, the banks of our towns and cities are some of the best in the Hudson Valley. All from one place. No doubt the scenery is incredible, but here’s a chance for you to experience it in a different way.

The Friends of the Walkway will once again offer the opportunity to enjoy amazing Hudson Valley views after dark from 212 feet above the Hudson River at Walkway at Night on Friday, April 22 from 8 PM - 9:30 PM. Everyone, including children, must reserve a ticket for entry and check-in at the appropriate gate upon arrival. You can reserve tickets right here.

Walkway members are welcome to attend at no cost. Non-members can register for $5. Members will have a special discount code to use upon registration providing one complimentary admission to Individual members, and up to five complimentary admissions for family members. One of the many reasons it pays to be a member of the Walkway Over the Hudson.

If you’ve never had the pleasure of being on the Walkway Over the Hudson after dark, you don’t know what you’re missing. And don’t forget, there are some great restaurants around the Walkway that you can enjoy before you head up there.

Try Lolita’s Pizza, Essie’s Restaurant in Mt. Carmel Square, Mahoney’s at the Poughkeepsie Train Station, or Erin O’Neill’s Pub. Sounds like a perfect evening.

