Popular Ulster County Dude Ranch Closing After Being Sold

It's official the Pine Ridge Dude Ranch in Kerhonkson has been sold.

The property that is currently home to the Pine Ridge Dude Ranch located at 30 Cherrytown Road in Kerhonkson will welcome their last guests to the ranch on Memorial Day weekend 2022 as the property has been sold and will close following the holiday weekend.

Upon hearing the news that the ranch had been sold and could be closing we contacted the ranch and spoke with an employee who told us that the ranch was sold to an unnamed group. We asked if it was possible to still make a reservation past Memorial Day and they told us that they are not taking any reservations for dates after June 1st, 2022. According to their website, it's not possible to book after June 1st as well.

We did ask to speak to Joel the general manager of the ranch to get more information on the future of the property but were told that he was unavailable at this time. We did leave a message and once we hear back we will update this article with more information.

The history of the dude ranch

The Ulster County ranch has been open under the Pine Ridge name since 2018 and before that, it operated under the Pinegrove Ranch name and bills itself as a "premiere, all-inclusive, affordable, family vacation destination."

Personally, I did spend a weekend a few years ago at the ranch and had an amazing time. The ranch offered a variety of activities from line dancing, a petting zoo, and hayrides to an amazing horseback riding experience on some of the most beautiful trails I've ever seen.

I do hope that the new owners continue to offer guests the chance to experience the "dude ranch life" on vacation and even more, I hope that each and every one of the employees at the ranch gets the option to keep their jobs.

