Stabbing Spree in Newburgh: Three Incidents in Two Days

The City of Newburgh has seen three stabbing incidents in just two days.

According to City of Newburgh police, the first incident happened on March 14 just after midnight on Broadway. A black BMW was observed fleeing from the parking lot of a bar at 411 Broadway after what witnesses say was an altercation that resulted in the driver being stabbed.

After being stopped, the driver of the BMW was transported to a local hospital to treat a non-threatening stab wound to his right hand. The knife believed to have been used in the assault was recovered by City of Newburgh detectives and officers who are continuing to investigate the incident.

Later that evening officers responded to a separate incident at the Varick Homes for reports of another stabbing. Just before 9 AM a 16-year-old Newburgh resident was located with a stab wound in his left eye. Another 18-year-old Newburgh resident was found who had been stabbed in his right hand.

Both victims say they were attacked by a group of females. After being treated on the scene, the two young men were transported to St. Luke's Hospital. The victim who suffered eye injuries was transferred to Westchester Medical Center for advanced medical care.

A third stabbing incident occurred the next day, on March 15 at 7 AM. A male victim was found in the area of Van Ness St. and Carpenter Ave. with lacerations to his face and hand. The man was severely bleeding and officers applied a tourniquet and bandages in an attempt to stop the flow of blood. Eventually, he was transported to St. Luke's Hospital.

During an investigation, officers determined that this was a domestic incident that occurred in the driveway of the victim's home. The suspect, Rafael Carrera, allegedly got into an argument with his father. After becoming agitated, police say Carrera attacked his father with a knife then fled on foot.

City of Newburgh Police are seeking information on all three of these incidents that still remain under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call the City of Newburgh Police Department at 845 569-7509. Callers can remain anonymous.

