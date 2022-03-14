The Hudson Valley Could See 70 Degree Weather This Week

While the Hudson Valley continues to thaw from Saturday's snowstorm, warmer weather is on the way starting Monday. The week ahead should see some very mild temperatures that will quickly melt what's left of the snow that's still on the ground. But as we approach later this week, could the area actually see near 70-degree weather? This would be a fitting end to a fairly mild winter that didn't really bring much snow overall to the Hudson Valley.

Highs Monday will climb into the 50s, under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday and Wednesday should be even warmer weather, with highs in the low to mid-60s during the day. Our best chance for rain this week will be late Wednesday into Thursday, as the area will see the possibility for scattered showers during that time. Highs will stay in the 50s Thursday with cloudy skies, with lows in the 40s overnight.

The Weather Channel says that the Hudson Valley could see highs near 70 degrees by Friday, with partly cloudy skies across the region. And while this would be a stark contrast to Saturday's wind and bitter cold, it's not the first time we've seen temps climb this high this winter. The Hudson Valley actually saw record warmth back on the first Sunday of March, as the mercury rose all the way to the upper 60s. This will be a welcome change as we enter the final few days of winter.

The warm weather will be short-lived though, as Saturday will bring another chance for rain and highs in the 50s.

