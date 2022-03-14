Law enforcement will be participating in a special crackdown.

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro recently announced that the Dutchess County Police agencies are going to be participating in a special enforcement effort to stop impaired driving during the St. Patrick's holiday.

Who will be helping with this?

It will be a team effort with the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, New York State Police, and multiple law enforcement agencies to help with the crackdown.

Why are law enforcement agencies cracking down?

St. Patrick's Day is reportedly one of the most popular drinking holidays and it's also one of the most hazardous days on the roadways. Looking at a bigger number, according to the U.S Department of Transportation, 10,142 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes nationwide in 2019.

When will the crackdown begin?

According to the Dutchess County Government Page, this special effort will start on Wednesday, March 16th, and end on Sunday, March 20th.

These kinds of efforts have reportedly led to large reductions in the number of alcohol and drug-related fatalities, but unfortunately too many still happen. Officials are reminding everyone to be extra safe during the holiday and to not drive while they are intoxicated. They are also encouraging people to plan out safe transportation options if they plan on going out to drink.

Have some fun, but be safe out there.

More tough news about New York State, here is information on an accident involving a truck and how gun violence has become a major issue in the state.

Photos: Truck Drives Into Building in Dutchess County A truck drove into a building in Dutchess County, causing significant damage.

