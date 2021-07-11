The Disturbing Reason Why the Boy Scouts Are Selling Their Hudson Valley Campgrounds

You might have heard that the Boy Scouts are selling various campgrounds.

In June 2020, we reported that Cushman & Wakefield is selling three unique properties currently owned by the Greater Hudson Valley County of the Boy Scouts of America. According to the New York Post, these properties are being sold to help cover the cost of the $850 million settlement they have agreed to pay sex abuse victims.

The New York Post reports that the $850 million settlement will be paid out to about 60,000 victims. This is part of their ongoing bankruptcy case, where the national organization will pay $250 million and the local councils will cover the remaining $600 million. According to the New York Post, the Boy Scouts of America Greater Hudson Valley Council has to pay a non-negotiable multimillion-dollar payment. An exact amount has not been listed.

In our June 2020 report, we stated the properties are all being sold sale separately. The first is Camp Bullowa, which is a 313-acre property located in Stony Point in Rockland County. The camp features a variety of buildings and a waterfront area on its own Lake Boyce. Next is the Durland Scout Reservation. This is a 1,385-acre property located in Putnam Valley in Putnam County, just north of Westchester County. The property features a variety of cabins and two lakes. Finally, Camp Nooteming is a 272-acre property located in Salt Point in Dutchess County that is for sale. The property has a number of structures, one lake, and various athletic facilities. At this time, it is unclear if there are any contracts in the works for the properties.