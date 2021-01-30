The Cutest Valentine EVER!

Valentine’s Day is just a few weeks away, and if you always have a hard time trying to come up with the perfect Valentine's day gift, I have great news for you. It’s the best and cutest Valentine’s Day gift ever, and I promise it will put a smile on your Valentine's face.

I'm talking about a Valentine Puppygram, and all of the proceeds will go to help out the Ulster County SPCA. What’s a Valentine Puppygram? It’s a one of a kind gift for someone you love. An adorable, adoptable Ulster County SPCA dog will arrive with a backpack full of candy, deliver a card, some candy and a stuffed dog, as well as plenty of doggie kisses, all for the animal lover in your life. Valentine Puppygrams will be delivered on Friday, Feb.12, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Deliveries will be between 9AM and 3PM in select Hudson Valley towns.

Imagine the look on your Valentine’s face when they open the door and see that adorable face, wet nose and wagging tail. It’s a memory that will last longer than a box of chocolates or a dozen roses. Yup, if you want to get it right this year, go for the UCSPCA Puppygram.

Puppygrams are only $60, and you know that the proceeds are going to a great organization, the Ulster County SPCA. Puppygrams are popular and limited, so make sure you order yours soon. For more information about Puppygrams, and to register, check out the event facebook page or the Ulster County SPCA website.