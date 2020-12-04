The Bardavon’s Holiday Nutcracker Goes Virtual and Free

A Hudson Valley Holiday Tradition with the Bardavon theatre will not have to be missed this year. The Bardavon Presents announced through their Facebook page that they will be holding virtual performances of the Nutcracker starting December 24 and running through January 1st.

The Nutcracker Ballet is one of those events that unmistakably says the holiday season has arrived. The tradition of seeing the New Paltz Ballet Theatre performing this Christmas favorite has been a family tradition for many over the years. The Bardavon proudly hosts the New Paltz Ballet Theaters along with featured dancers from the New York City Ballet each year.

This year because of COVID 19 the performance has to go virtual. The Bardavon plans to show a past performance free of charge. Peter and Lisa Neuman are the co-directors who were behind the 2019 performance which is the one that has been selected and will be available for viewing Christmas Eve thru New Years Day.

If you have never had the opportunity to attend a performance this could be the year you see the Nutcracker and start your families tradition. Everyone behind the scenes from designers to technicians have made this Hudson Valley annual performance of the Nutcracker one that audience members of all ages always enjoys.

To see the free virtual performance you can visit the link below. It appears that it becomes available to watch through a YouTube link starting at 7 PM on December 24th and will be available to watch until January 1, 2021 until 10 PM. The best part is that the virtual performance is free. So gather the family and project the computer on the big screen at home so that you can get the full experience of this beautifully told story with it's magical ballet.