Celebrate Kingston’s Art and Culture

Turns out that 2020 wasn’t such a great year for live music. We thought it was going to be, but like so many things, live music was shut down because of COVID. However, there was a lot of music. New music, cool performances, old favorites. And it all happened online.

Throughout this global pandemic, our friends at The Bardavon in Poughkeepsie and UPAC in Kingston have offered up online performances and streaming shows, and they have kept in touch with their patrons, in their words “to check in on them, let them know we are still here, and to assure them that even while both of our theaters’ doors are closed our ghost lights remain lit on stage reminding all of us that the light is never truly gone.”

The Bardavon and UPAC want their patrons to know how much they are missed, so they have created a community wide online celebration of Kingston’s arts and culture called Envision Kingston, dedicated to awakening our potential and to inspiring one another to greater heights through collaborative performances, art, music, dance and community. The Bardavon has asked the ever creative, ever resilient arts community to come together to celebrate Kingston and reconnect online until we can gather together again on the other side of this pandemic.

Envision Kingston is an online event happening on Saturday, Jan. 2 at 7PM. And you don’t have to be a Kingston resident to enjoy the show. This event will be enjoyable to anyone who lives in or is familiar with the Hudson valley. For more information about Envision Kingston, check out the event facebook page. To learn more about The Bardavon and UPAC, and how to support them, visit the website.