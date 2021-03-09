43 ‘Most Dangerous’ Places to Live in the Hudson Valley
Over 40 hometowns across the Hudson Valley are considered some of the most dangerous places to live in New York.
RoadSnacks recently released its "10 Most Dangerous Cities In New York For 2021" list. The website says they use, “data to create bite-sized snacks of shareable information about places and cities across the country.” The website is quick to add their “goal is to show you the real side of places that not everyone wants to hear.”
RoadSnacks used the FBI's recently released 2019 crime data to craft the list. Using the FBI's crimes stats the website ranked every city in New York with a population of over 5,000 based off violent crime and property crime per capita.
Below are the 10 most dangerous places in New York, according to Roadsnacks:
- Binghamton
- Niagara Falls
- Buffalo
- Rochester
- Watertown
- Syracuse
- Utica
- Albany
- Johnson City Village
- Jamestown
No part of the Hudson Valley cracked the top 10, but Newburgh, the City of Poughkeepsie, Monticello, Kingston, Port Jervis and the Town of Poughkeepsie all were ranked in the top 40 most dangerous places to live. 42 made the top 150.
17) City of Newburgh
26) City of Poughkeepsie
32) Village of Monticello
33) Kingston
36) Port Jervis
37) Town of Poughkeepsie
40) Mount Vernon
42) Pelham Manor
43) Spring Valley
61) Middletown
62) Wallkill
64) Town of Newburgh
66) Town of Ulster
70) Yonkers
84) Woodbury
85) Beacon
95) Saugerties
96) New Rochelle
99) New Windsor
101) Peekskill
102) Greenburgh
105) Clarkstown
111) Deerpark
114) Mamaroneck
115) Orangetown
119) Town of Lloyd
121) Port Chester
122) Ossining
126) Pleasantville
127) Town of Fishkill
128) Pelham
131) Ramapo
133) Woodstock
135) Hastings-on-Hudson
137) Chester
138) Tarrytown
140) Scarsdale
142) Goshen
143) Blooming Grove
145) Stony Point
146) Pound Ridge
147) Town of Malborough
148) Walden
Monticello, Newburgh and Poughkeepsie made another list from Roadsnacks about the "The 10 Worst Places To Live In New York For 2021."
Two Hudson Valley hometowns are among the "safest" in America.
