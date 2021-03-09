43 ‘Most Dangerous’ Places to Live in the Hudson Valley

Over 40 hometowns across the Hudson Valley are considered some of the most dangerous places to live in New York.

RoadSnacks recently released its "10 Most Dangerous Cities In New York For 2021" list. The website says they use, “data to create bite-sized snacks of shareable information about places and cities across the country.” The website is quick to add their “goal is to show you the real side of places that not everyone wants to hear.”

RoadSnacks used the FBI's recently released 2019 crime data to craft the list. Using the FBI's crimes stats the website ranked every city in New York with a population of over 5,000 based off violent crime and property crime per capita.

Below are the 10 most dangerous places in New York, according to Roadsnacks:

Binghamton Niagara Falls Buffalo Rochester Watertown Syracuse Utica Albany Johnson City Village Jamestown

No part of the Hudson Valley cracked the top 10, but Newburgh, the City of Poughkeepsie, Monticello, Kingston, Port Jervis and the Town of Poughkeepsie all were ranked in the top 40 most dangerous places to live. 42 made the top 150.

17) City of Newburgh

26) City of Poughkeepsie

32) Village of Monticello

33) Kingston

36) Port Jervis

37) Town of Poughkeepsie

40) Mount Vernon

42) Pelham Manor

43) Spring Valley

61) Middletown

62) Wallkill

64) Town of Newburgh

66) Town of Ulster

70) Yonkers

84) Woodbury

85) Beacon

95) Saugerties

96) New Rochelle

99) New Windsor

101) Peekskill

102) Greenburgh

105) Clarkstown

111) Deerpark

114) Mamaroneck

115) Orangetown

119) Town of Lloyd

121) Port Chester

122) Ossining

126) Pleasantville

127) Town of Fishkill

128) Pelham

131) Ramapo

133) Woodstock

135) Hastings-on-Hudson

137) Chester

138) Tarrytown

140) Scarsdale

142) Goshen

143) Blooming Grove

145) Stony Point

146) Pound Ridge

147) Town of Malborough

148) Walden

Monticello, Newburgh and Poughkeepsie made another list from Roadsnacks about the "The 10 Worst Places To Live In New York For 2021."

Two Hudson Valley hometowns are among the "safest" in America.

