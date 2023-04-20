The 4 Most Dangerous Ticks in New York State

Many species of parasitic ticks live all over the United State and the world, though New York state is one of the areas where these types of arachnids are most prevalent.

The Centers for Disease Control says that ticks are most commonly found in coastal areas of the U.S., such as areas along the Atlantic Coast. According to numbers from Proven Insect Repellent, New York state was second in the country for tickborne diseases from 2004 to 2016, with 69,313 cases.

Most Dangerous Ticks in New York State

Health NY says that there are around 30 species of tick in New York state. Of the species, 10 of which can bite humans or pets. But which ones are a cause for real concern? According to Health NY, there are four species that are considered the most dangerous. These parasites are responsible for the spread of every illness such as Lyme, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, HME, Powassan, HGA, and others.

American Dog Tick

Lone Star Tick

Deer/Black-Legged Tick

Woodchuck/Groundhog Tick

The CDC says that ticks are most common during Spring, Summer and Fall, though they can hang until through winter as long as temperatures remain above freezing.

"If You See It, Squash It!" Invasive Pest Set to Return to the Hudson Valley

A destructive invasive pest, that was first spotted in the Northeast several years ago, is set to make a return to the area. In fact, they wreak such havoc on native plant species that experts are urging residents to kill these pests on-site.

What Are They?

The Spotted Lanternfly may be known for its striking appearance, but they're a huge burden on local ecosystems. The species is native to Southeast Asia and is known to feed off more than 100 plant species, including grapes, hardwood trees, and cucumbers, according to Hudson Valley 360.

The DEC says that their presence can also affect forest health and outdoor recreational activities, as they often spread by laying their eggs on outdoor equipment, furniture, and vehicles.

The DEC says that they can appear by early April, and then appear as adults by June. Experts say they're around an inch long. One of their telltale signs are their gray and black forewings. and red and black spotted hindwings. They are not a threat to humans or animals but can destroy many crops that are very important to the area's economy.