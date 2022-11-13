The holidays tend to be a stressful time of year no matter what. Preparing the house (and preparing mentally) to host a holiday, or if you aren't hosting, planning out your travel to see family or friends to celebrate. This year, we are all feeling the impact of rising grocery prices on our wallets, and that certainly comes into play when you are prepping for hosting a food based holiday, specifically Thanksgiving. On the other hand, cost aside, there's also the stress of 'doing Thanksgiving right' - right? Will you pull a Griswold and dry the turkey out beyond the point of repair? Will Aunt Margie complain about the canned cranberry sauce, is your green bean casserole not up to par?

Well, there are a number of Hudson Valley based businesses and restaurants offering complete Thanksgiving dinners to-go. Imagine a stress-free Thanksgiving Thursday with the meal already assembled for you, just heat and eat. Let's take a look at some options.

Get our free mobile app

Adams Fairacre Farms - Thanksgiving Meal To Go

Adams Fairacre Farms, with several locations across the Hudson Valley, have a number of different options to meet your Thanksgiving needs. Complete turkey dinners to feed between 4 and 10 people include turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, gravy, and apple pie. These dinners are fully cooked and come with reheating options. Adams also as an a-la-carte menu that includes turkey, ham, and a selection of sides, too. Orders need to be placed by Friday 11/18, and picked up on or by Wednesday 11/23 at 6pm.

Homemade Roasted Thanksgiving Day Turkey with all the Sides bhofack2 loading...

Handsome Devil - Newburgh, NY

The award winning Handsome Devil BBQ has a large menu when it comes to Thanksgiving catering options. A 'family dinner' that feeds 12-15 includes a smoked turkey, cornbread, sides and a pie, while their a-la-carte menu gives you additional meat options like spiral ham, smoked brisket, ribs, and of course turkey, too. Side options include Mac n cheese, collard greens, sweet and mashed potatoes, green. beans and even apple pie baked beans....and plenty of pie choices for desserts too. Orders must be in by Wednesday 11/16 and fully-cooked orders for heat and eat pick up will be Thanksgiving day, Thursday 11/24 9am-11am.

Main Course Catering - New Paltz, NY

Main Course Catering & Marketplace in New Paltz has a giant Thanksgiving menu including complete per-person dinner options with turkey, gravy, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes and roasted fall veggies. They then have a massive list of a-la-carte options ranging from seasonal soups and salads, to vegetarian entrees, a lengthy list of desserts and even cocktails to go. Orders must be placed by Wednesday 11/16 at 12pm, pickup options are Wednesday 11/23 5pm-8pm, or 9am-11am on Thanksgiving Thursday 11/24.

Rossi's - Poughkeepsie, NY

No surprise that Rossi's is offering a 'complete Italian feast' with various sized build your own packages - small feeding 4-6, medium 8-10, and large 16-20. All feasts include appetizer options, entrees (more than just turkey options), a gourmet list of sides, breads and of course dessert. Beyond the standard Thanksgiving options, they also have a full list of to-go favorites to enhance your menu. Pick-ups are available on Wednesday 11/23 at the Eastdale Village location only.

450807555 bhofack2 loading...

Cracker Barrel - Fishkill, NY

The word around some of the local Facebook groups is that Cracker Barrel offers a pretty stellar Thanksgiving package. Their 'complete Thanksgiving feast' will serve 8-10 people and includes 2 turkey breasts, cornbread dressing, gravy, cranberry relish, sweet potato casserole, choice of 2 sides, plus rolls pumpkin and pecan pie. They also have a smaller option for a heat and serve family dinner serving 4-6. Orders will need to be picked up on Monday 11/21 or Tuesday 11/22 and should be served within 72 hours of pick up.

Thanksgiving Pre-Order Dessert Options

If it's just desserts you need covered, The Pastry Garden has a full menu of fun and creative Thanksgiving options including a turkey cake, cheesecake, pastries and cookies and of course traditional pies. They are also offering gluten free and sugar free pies!

The Cakery in Fishkill have also put us in dessert mode with this sneak peek of their gourmet Thanksgiving cupcakes, and of course plenty of pie options as well.

Have you ever pre-ordered your Thanksgiving dinner before? Do you have any recommendations for local spots to add to our list?

The Hudson Valley's Favorite Holiday Pies 2022 We asked the Hudson Valley what their favorite pie to have around the holiday season was, and y'all certainly delivered. Question is now, who is baking these?