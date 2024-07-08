Terrifying Reason Why I-84 Closed For Hours On Busy Travel Day
A teen who jumped from a moving school bus is fighting for her life.
On Wednesday, after enjoying another great night playing cornhole with other "Hudson Valley Baggers" at The Zone at Clemson in Middletown, New York, I encountered a closed-down Interstate 84.
Interstate 84 Closed Down Between Middletown And Maybrook
Police were blocking the entrance to I-84 in Middletown. The highway was closed from Middletown to Maybrook on one of the busiest travel days of the year.
Many on social media reported being stuck on I-84 for over three hours.
I soon learned what caused the closure.
Girl Injured After Jumping From Bus In Orange County, New York
Teen Jumps From Moving Bus, Causing Severe Head Injury
After the bus blew a tire, a teenage girl "opened the rear emergency exit and jumped while the bus was still in motion," according to New York State Police.
The girl suffered a "severe head injury" when she struck the highway, police say.
The unnamed teen was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center and is currently in critical condition.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the State Police in Middletown at 845-344-5300.
