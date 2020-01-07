Teen Disappears After Getting onto Train Headed For Hudson Valley

Police are hoping for your help as they search for a teen who disappeared after getting onto a train heading to the Hudson Valley.

On Monday, New York State Police from the Dover Plains barracks announced they are searching for a missing teen, Zelin Yan, 15, also known as “Burt,” who was supposed to arrive at the Wassaic Train Station in the town of Amenia on Monday.

According to his family, Yan was dropped off at Grand Central Station and was last seen in the area of track 109 around 5 p.m. on Monday. He's described as being 5'5" approximately 150 pounds and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweat pants, black sneakers, black backpack and a large blue suitcase. The image seen above was taken on Monday.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of “Burt” Zelin Yan, they are asked to please contact the New York State Police at (845) 677-7300.