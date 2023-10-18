A massive burrito recall was issued because the popular item, sold across New York State, may cause "fatal infections" or birth defects.

The USDA announced a burrito recall that impacts New York State.

Don Miguel Foods Recalls Frozen Ready-To-Eat Carne Asada Burrito Products Due to Possible Listeria Contamination

Recalled Items Sold At New York State Retail Convenience Stores, Do Not Eat

The recalled items were shipped to retail convenience store locations in New York State and nationwide, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

"The FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the FSIS stated in a press release.

Reason For Massive Burrito Recall

The recalled burritos may be tainted with Listeria monocytogenes, the FSIS warns.

The problem was discovered after the establishment’s laboratory testing indicated the product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, officials say.

"Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected," the FSIS states.

Don Miguel Foods notified the FSIS that some of the impacted products were sent to businesses.

Listeriosis Can Cause Many Bad Symptoms

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract., officials say. It can also cause "serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems," according to the FSIS.

Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics.

Very Dangerous For Pregnant Women

Listeriosis is very dangerous if you're pregnant. It can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn

"Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food," the FSIS adds.

As of this writing, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, according to the FSIS.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider, officials say.

