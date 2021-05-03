‘Suspects’ Arrested Following Armed Robbery at Hudson Valley Deli
Police allege they caught a pair fleeing county lines after an armed robbery at a popular deli in the Hudson Valley.
On Sunday just before 1 p.m., the Town of Deerpark Police Department learned about a reported armed robbery at the Hometown Deli on Route 209 in Westbrookville, Sullivan County. New York State Police Units were also dispatched.
Shortly after the report, members of the Town of Deerpark Police Department spotted the alleged suspect's in Orange County and stopped the vehicle on Oakland Valley Road in Deerpark. All the subjects were taken into custody by Deerpark officers, police say.
The Town of Deerpark Police Department did not release any more details about the suspects or arrest.
"There is no danger to the public and all questions should be directed to Sullivan County Authorities for further comments, the Town of Deerpark Police Department wrote in a press release. "Please remember that all of those taken into custody are presumed innocent."
