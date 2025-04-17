Surprising Popular Items Missing From Grocery Stores In New York
New Yorkers are struggling to find many common items at grocery stores.
Frugal Recipes highlighted unexpected grocery store shortages that are happening in April 2025 across the country
Surprising Items Missing From Grocery Stores
The report states the following are becoming harder to find on store shelves across the Empire State
- 1- Dairy products
- 2- Baby Formula
- 3- Fresh Greens & Lettuce
- 4- Whole Grains & Cereal
- 5- Legumes, Pulses, Lentils
- 6- Canned Tuna, Other Proteins
- 8- Sugar & Seasonings
- 9- Frozen Meals
- 10- Eggs
- 11- Yogurt
Reasons For Supply Issues
There are several reasons for these current supply issues. Including:
- Bird Flud
- Extreme weather
- Supply chain snags
- Tariffs
- Recalls
- Rising production costs
Yogurt Shortage
Several people are taking to social media to report difficulty finding yogurt.
"2nd week in a row there is almost no yogurt on grocery store shelves, & no Chobani or Oikos Greek yogurt," one user wrote on Threads. Anybody know why? High demand? Supply-chain snarls? Dairy issues on the farm?"
