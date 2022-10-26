Surprise! Unsuspecting Hudson Valley County Is #1 In Job Growth

You may be shocked to learn which Hudson Valley county is now ranked number one in job growth.

As the economy tries to bounce back from the pandemic many areas of New York are still struggling. Luckily, here in the Hudson Valley, we've seen an uptick in jobs and opportunities. Just a few weeks ago President Joe Biden visited Poughkeepsie to tout a $20 billion investment in the region. While the Dutchess-Putnam area has seen a 3.4% private sector growth rate over the past year, it's not the fastest-growing area in the region.

You may be surprised to learn that even Orange County's job rate isn't rising as fast as the most successful county in the region. The Orange-Rockland-Westchester metro is doing very well with 4.8% job growth, but it's still nowhere near the state's leader.

Canva Canva loading...

Even the lowest-performing county in the region is still doing great compared to many upstate counties. Ulster county is adding jobs, just not as quickly as the rest of the region. The Kingston metro area has seen an uptick of 2.7% when it comes to private sector growth since this time last year.

So, which county is the fastest growing in the entire state? Sullivan County leads all of New York State in job growth with a whopping 9.1% private sector growth rate. This incredible success beats out New York City’s 6.8% and even Allegany County’s 8.8% growth

Google Google loading...

What is Sullivan County doing right? Legislature Chairman Robert A. Doherty says it has everything to do with creating the right economic environment.

Prudent financial management leads to fiscal stability, which in turn creates an environment where companies want to invest, and these numbers prove we’re a great business bet.

Sullivan County has seen a huge jump in information services and the leisure & hospitality sectors. These two categories are leading year-over-year job growth in the county, with increases of 100% and 32.5%. Center for Workforce Development Director Loreen Gebelein says the county has also seen new hirings at the Kohl’s distribution center, lumber companies, construction companies, equipment rental companies, furniture stores and more.

Legislative Vice Chair Michael Brooks called the news "phenomenal news, especially when one considers the challenging Statewide economic environment we currently find ourselves in,” says Legislature Vice Chair Michael Brooks. “As a Legislature, we will continue to enact and support policies which enable businesses and individuals to succeed and prosper in Sullivan County.”

Remembering Woodstock '94 in Pictures A collection of 35mm photographs taken at the Woodstock '94 concert shows what it was like to be in the crowd and backstage at this historic Hudson Valley event.