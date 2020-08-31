Supermarket Employee Worked While Contagious With COVID-19

A health advisory has been posted for anyone who may have been food shopping between August 23 and 24 in Liberty.

Earlier this week several alerts were put out to people who may have come in contact with people contagious with coronavirus. Shoppers and churchgoers in Carmel were possibly exposed to COVID-19 and at least two Monticello residents tested positive after attending Nellie's Sports Bar.

Now, Sullivan County officials are warning anyone who shopped at the Appletree Kosher Supermarket on Route 52 to look for symptoms of COVID-19. An employee working at the store on Sunday and Monday was contagious and interacted with many customers.

People who shopped at the supermarket, especially those who were not wearing masks, are being advised to look for symptoms of coronavirus and contact a doctor if they believe they may have contracted the illness.

Symptoms can appear anywhere from two to 14 days after exposure. They include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.

Public health director, Nancy McGraw is urging residents to seek medical assistance if they believe they have COVID-19,

If you start to develop symptoms of COVID-19, we urge you to contact either your healthcare provider or Sullivan County Public Health Services at 292-5910 x 0 and ask for an Infection Control nurse.

It's believed that many workers and customers at the Appletree Kosher Supermarket were not wearing masks during the time of exposure.