New York Teachers Want Masks Mandatory at All Times in Schools

Teachers across New York want a new rule mandating masks to be worn at all times in schools.

On Thursday, the New York State United Teachers, joined by American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten, local educators and others, called on the state to update Department of Health school reopening guidelines to make mandatory the wearing of masks at all times indoors during the school day, except for appropriate break periods and in cases of medical accommodation.

In a letter to state Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker, the union cited ongoing concerns with school reopening plans across the state and the disparate mask policies that exist among school districts. NYSUT urged the state to look to scientific research showing the efficacy of masks and recent guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics that recommends the universal use of face coverings. The union also cited a recent change in Pennsylvania guidance to make the use of masks mandatory at all times during the school day.

“Unfortunately, as the beginning of the school year nears and districts continue working out their reopening plans with parents and teachers, we are seeing disparate mask policies that are not leaving parents or educators confident in the safety of their district’s plans,” the letter states. “In reviewing individual reopening plans with educators in the field, it’s clear that numerous plans do not go far enough in their mask mandates to ensure the safety of students and educators.”

The current rule in New York states that masks most be worn when social distancing of at least 6 feet or a physical barrier, is not possible, excluding students who are unable to medically tolerate a face covering.

The full letter can be read here.