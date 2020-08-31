Over 25 SUNY Oneonta Students Reportedly Test Positive For COVID-19

Just a week into the latest semester many students have reportedly have tested positive for COVID-19.

Ever since the coronavirus outbreak started to reach a high volume of cases in New York and the county schools were one of the first institutions to close down and for good reason. A classroom could be a breeding ground for germs, bacteria, viruses and other illnesses. So much so that the CDC has offered guidance on how to fight off germs in the classroom long before we even heard of the coronaviurus.

This has left many concerned about the idea of schools reopening. T

According to the Daily Star, SUNY Oneonta reportedly has had 29 students test positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the fall semester on August 24.

This has prompted the state to step in and assess the situation and help control the outbreak.

With 29 students infected with the virus this puts the campus at just over 1/4 of the threshold number of cases permitted until the school will need to close for two weeks and switch to remote learning per new guidelines introduced last week.