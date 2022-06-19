2022 is the summer we are back. Back to doing things that we most likely missed out on the last two years. It is a bit overwhelming to try and figure out where to start with summer fun. I suggest you make a list.

Take a moment and write down all the places and things you would like to do this summer. THen realize that you really only have about 8 weeks to get it all done and if you are like me some of those summer weekends are already booked with both friends and work.

Hudson House Distillery in Ulster County, NY

I recently made a list that I am going to try to stick to. I have only picked 5 things for my Hudson Valley Summer Bucket list but you should feel free to book as many as you can. Our local events and businesses are counting on all of us to play local this summer.

So what is on my list? I actually pick a few old favorites and a few new items. New to me would be stopping by the Hudson House Distillery in West Park, NY. I have been open just over a year and I have yet to head in to sample some of their smooth bourbons.

West Point Band Concerts at West Point, NY

On my "it was fun do it again list" is a trip on the Hudson River aboard the Rip Van Winkle. I am hoping to plan this trip with visiting family who have never been out on the Hudson River. Also on the so fun I have to do it again is a West Point Band concert at Trophy Point. Hopefully for Labor Day when they do the 1812 Overture with real cannon fire.

I have shared my complete list in the pictures that follow. Hopefully, my list will inspire you.

How many of these places are on Your List for the Summer?

Hudson Valley Summer Things to do Bucket List From Hand Craft Spirits to Live Music Concerts there are so many things to do in the summer in the Hudson Valley I really had to narrow my list. After all, there are only so many weekends in July and August.