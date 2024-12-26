Suspect Now In Custody: Sullivan County Shots Fired Christmas Day

A scary situation unfolded just after the clock struck midnight on Christmas Day in Sullivan County. Police were called to an overnight domestic dispute call involving an armed subject and reports of shots fired.

canva canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

Early Christmas Morning Domestic Dispute

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, in an official press release, shared the details of a scary domestic dispute that took place early Christmas morning. At approximately 12:20am, on Wednesday, December 25th, Sullivan County Sheriff's Patrol responded to a 911 call of a domestic dispute at 144 Lucky Lake Drive, Rock Hill.

GoogleMaps GoogleMaps loading...

Police reports indicate that there was a subject armed with a shotgun who had 'an argument with family members' and had fired a shot through a glass door at the residence, threatening to induce self harm.

Deputies were also informed that there were a number of family and friends still inside the residence as the situation unfolded.

SEE ALSO: Sentencing in Orange County DWI Crash That Killed 11 Year Old

Emergency Services Unit, Drone Used to Locate Subject

The Sheriff's Emergency Services Unit (ESU) was called the the scene, along with the Bearcat armored vehicle. Once at the residence, the ESU team were able to safely retrieve those who were not involved in the incident from the home, and then attempted to make contact with the alleged suspect by flying a 'small drone' through the home.

The suspect, later identified as Justin J. Gallo, 37, who resides at the Lucky Lake Drive residence, was located in the basement with a loaded 12 gauge shotgun.

Sullivan County Sheriff's Office Sullivan County Sheriff's Office loading...

Gallo was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon, a felony, as well as felony and misdemeanor Criminal Mischief, and Menacing, a misdemeanor. Gallo was arraigned in the Town of Mamakating, and sent to Sullivan County Jail in lieu of $20,000 cash bail. He is due back in the Town of Thompson Court on Monday, December 30th.

Sullivan County Sheriff Mike Schiff, who was on the scene of the incident himself, shared praise for the actions of his deputies and the state troopers who responded to the incident, as well as the ambulance squad on standby.

They showed amazing restraint and averted a certain tragedy here on Christmas Day.

Police in New York Issued Nearly 10,000 Tickets in a Few Days