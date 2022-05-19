Stewart’s Pulls Plug on New Store Leaving Huge ‘Dead Zone’

Stewart's Shops has abandoned a plan to bring a new shop to Route 9, leaving a huge hole in the store's Dutchess County footprint.

After closing the Stewart's location on Route 9D in Wappingers, it was announced that plans were in the works for a brand new store and gas station on Route 9 in the Town of Poughkeepsie near the Galleria.

Back in January of 2020, we reported that the convenience store chain had submitted a proposal to the Town of Poughkeepsie Planning Board that would allow them to construct a new store at the site of the former Umberto's Italian restaurant and car wash next to Red Lobster. A special use permit review and site plan review for construction was approved back in November of 2019 to build a 3,696-square-foot shop and 2,440-square-foot self-service fueling area.

According to the Poughkeepsie Planning Board, the permit has now been pulled and Stewarts has asked the board to withdraw the project from consideration. We reached out to Stewart's Shops and received a brief statement that confirmed that the project was now dead.

At this time, the application has been pulled and we do not have plans to move forward with this shop at this time.

This is terrible news for those living in the southern part of Dutchess County. After the closure of the 9D Stewart's Shops location, residents in Fishkill, Beacon and Wappingers Falls have been forced to do some traveling in order to grab a half-gallon of their favorite ice cream flavor.

Right now, the closest Dutchess County Stewart's Shops are in either Fishkill Plains or Hopewell Junction, two locations that are not very convenient to visit if you live near Route 9. It's unclear if the convenience store chain is currently looking for other locations to fill the dead zone, but we'll keep you updated if we hear anything.

