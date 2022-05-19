The Oldest Winery in the United States is Here in the Hudson Valley

One of the best parts of living in the Hudson Valley is all the history that surrounds us. From the 300-year-old stone houses in New Paltz, NY to Washington's Headquarters in Newburgh, NY, there's a story everywhere you look. The Hudson Valley is also home to the oldest winery in the entire country.

Brotherhood Winery in Washingtonville, NY

Brotherhood Winery in Washingtonville, NY is the country's oldest winery. Founded in 1839, they are one of the only wineries that have been able to stay in continuous production since their inception, and are still open to this day.

The winery was founded by a cobbler named Jean Jaques, with a wine he created that was originally meant only for ceremonial use in church. The wine's good taste however quickly made it popular as a commercial product. Check out some of these old vintages!

Brotherhood Winery History in the Hudson Valley, NY

The winery changed hands in the late 1800s, but production continued. When prohibition swept the county in the early 1900s, they were able to continue with their winemaking by exclusively designating it for medicinal and religious uses. The winery also survived many tragedies, including untimely deaths within the ownership's family and even a massive 1999 fire that nearly destroyed the winery entirely.

To this day, wine is still made in Orange County, NY, though the buildings have obviously been updated. The reclaimed beams from the 1999 fire (above) have been saved and reused in another space. It's easy to feel the history by just looking at these photos.

Whether it's for a wine tasting, wedding, or even an educational trip, it's great to know such a historically relevant business is right here in the Hudson Valley. With over 80 wines to their name, there's a lot to keep you busy, too. It makes you wonder if the original founder had any idea his legacy would live this long.

