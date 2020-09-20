Stewart’s Has Their Own Beer, Or At Least They Used To

Stewart's is beloved by many in New York state as a great place to pick up breakfast and coffee while on their way to work. And, of course, there's the ice cream. Many people love the ice cream. But did you know Stewart's has their very own beer? Or maybe we should say they did have their very own beer.

The Albany Times Union is reporting that Stewart's is putting an end to their house brand beer known as Mountain Brew. Mountain Brew is a lager style beer from Genesee Brewing Company in Rochester. Some have compared it to Stewart's own version of larger brands, such as Budweiser or Coors.

Stewart's President Gary Duke announced on Twitter that the chain was discontinuing the beer. Stewart’s spokesman Erica Comoroske added that the beer wasn't selling well.

Some of the reviews on beer websites such as Beer Advocate have been less than stellar. Did you by chance ever have the Mountain Brew From Stewart's? If so, how was it?