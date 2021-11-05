Starbucks Across The Hudson Valley Get in the Holiday Spirit

The sun is going down earlier and the temperatures have dropped. That means one thing, big companies are diving right into the holiday season.

You've probably heard a Christmas tune already and it's only November 4th. Needless to say, the holiday season is being thrown right in our faces. But one plus is that we get to enjoy delicious holiday flavors at our favorite coffee spots across the Hudson Valley.

Earlier this week Dunkin announced their winter and holiday menu, which includes returning favorite Peppermint Mocha and newcomers White Mocha Hot Chocolate and Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte.

Don't worry, Starbucks isn't far behind. Starting today (11/4) Starbucks is offering up their holiday menu as well as their extremely popular reusable holiday cups.

Starbucks associate creative director, Suzie Reecer said in a press release, “I’m so looking forward to the holidays in our stores. I think it’s going to just bring so much happiness to everyone at a time when we are all really ready for it. We hope Starbucks can be a place that brings our customers and partners pure holiday joy."

That holiday joy includes flavors like Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Irish Cream Cold Brew, and of course Peppermint Mocha.

Starbucks will also offer their first-ever non-dairy holiday coffee drink with the Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte. Plus, they'll be adding Spritz Cookies to their food menu.

The Starbucks 2021 Holiday cups and menu will be available starting November 4th. We just wish they would keep these flavors year-round. Better get in line soon, those holiday cups go like hotcakes.

