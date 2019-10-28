Staff From Iconic Hudson Valley Restaurant To Open New Business

Longtime staff from an iconic Hudson Valley restaurant are opening a new eatery in the Hudson Valley.

Juan Galvan and Reshma Ramoutar will soon open Creekside Bar & Bistro in Rosendale. Juan worked at The Gilded Otter in New Paltz for over 18 years and met his wife there, according to a Facebook post.

The iconic New Paltz business recently changed owners and after the change, Juan and his wife decided to do something they've talked about doing for a long time, run their own restaurant.

"My wife and I came across an opportunity to do something that we have always talked about but never really looked into. Creekside Bar and Bistro is what we will call our home from now on," Creekside Bar and Bistro wrote on Facebook.

The restaurant should open in early November, with a liquor license to follow and outdoor seating when the weather gets warm.

"We have put together a simple menu but our goal is to serve good, tasty food for everyone to enjoy. We look forward to sharing these family values with you at our location," the company wrote on its Facebook page.