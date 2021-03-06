St. Paddy’s Day Party for Pussies

A St. Patrick’s Party for pussies? Yup, and for doggies, too. It may be a little different than the big St. Patrick’s Day parade you’re used to seeing in Wappingers Falls, but there will be a celebration of sorts. This one is happening on St. Patrick’s day, Wednesday, March 17 and both you and your best friend are invited to attend. Even encouraged.

FurEver Friends App at 1 Fulton Street in Wappingers Falls is hosting a pet friendly Saint Patrick's Day event from 1PM - 5:30PM, where they will be serving pet friendly ice cream sundaes, cakes and toppings for your dog or cat. This is a walk in event with no appointment necessary. All you have to do is show up when you can between 1PM - 5:30PM. Expected serve time is about 5 - 10 minutes. Donations will be collected on site for a local animal rescue.

FurEver Friends App is asking that all guests be PPE compliant and wear a mask as well as sanitize their hands at the door upon entry. All animals need to be vaccinated and on leash to be inside the building and you should be prepared to pick up after them for any potty or accidents. There will be a lot of fun, treats and photos so be sure to tell all your pet-loving friends. There will also be raffles from local businesses.

If you thought there would be no St. Patrick’s Day celebrating in Wappingers Falls this year, you were barking up the wrong tree. It’s been a ruff year, but our pets have helped us get through it. This is the purr-fect way to say thanks!