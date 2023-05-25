Hudson Valley Woman Brutally Beats New York Restaurant Owner

A Hudson Valley woman is heading to prison for the "brutal beating" of a local restaurant owner.

Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II announced a woman was sentenced for what's described as a "brutal beating" of a businesswoman.

Spring Valley Woman Sentenced To Prison For Brutal Stabbing Of A Businesswoman

Evelyn Lopez, of Spring Valley, New York was sentenced to nine years in state prison for her conviction of assault in the First Degree, and 364 days each for two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.

“The defendant, in this case, committed a brutal act of senseless violence against the victim. This unprovoked attack left the victim with serious injuries," Walsh stated. "The defendant will now be serving a lengthy prison sentence and will be held accountable for her actions.”

Lopez was found guilty by a Rockland County jury after a three-week trial back on Feb. 8, 2023.

Restaurant Owner Brutally Attacked Outside Business In Rockland County

On March 10, 2022, Lopez approached the victim as she was closing her restaurant. Lopez told the business owner she was in need for medical assistance.

When the restaurant owner tried to help Lopez, Lopez stabbed the victim numerous times, slashing the victim in the face and hand.

The stabbing lacerated tendons in the victim’s hand requiring specialized surgery and caused a deep gash on the victim’s face.

Police later recovered two knives used by Lopez at the scene.

