Spooky Bear Sightings Near Hudson Valley Home, New York Park

On Halloween, Hudson Valley residents were spooked by potentially "aggressive" bear sightings near homes and parks.

On Monday, officials from two Hudson Valley hometowns warned residents about bear sightings.

Black Bear Spotted Near Westchester County, New York Home

On Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, the Yonkers Police Department received reports of a black bear sighting in the Lawrence Park neighborhood of the City of Yonkers, in the area of Essex Place at Rockledge Road.

"Residents who observe black bears near their homes are asked to report the sighting to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Wildlife Line at (845) 256-3098. If the black bear appears aggressive or exhibits threatening behavior, call 9-1-1," the Yonkers Police Department stated in a press release.

A video, seen below, provided by the Yonkers Police Department shows a black bear that appears to be wandering next to a home in Westchester County, New York.

Black Bear Spotted In Yonkers, New York Park

The second video, also seen below, provided by the Yonkers Police Department, shows a black bear in the park.

"Food sources attract bears - the leading cause of bear complaints in New York is bears getting into residential garbage and birdfeeders. Please remove all unnatural external food sources to reduce potential contact," the Yonkers Police Department added.

It's unclear if it's the same bear in both videos.

Black Bear Spotted in Village of Ardsley, New York

A few hours after Yonkers police warned about a black bear the Village of Ardsley also confirmed bear sightings.

"There have been confirmed sightings of a Black Bear in the area of Ardsley Rd and Sprain Rd," the Village of Ardsley wrote on Facebook. "Use caution during any nighttime walks and be aware of your surroundings!"

It's also unclear if the bear or bears, seen in Yonkers are the same bears or bear spotted in the Village of Ardsley.

