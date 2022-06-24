Hudson Valley Town Board Votes Yes for Spay/Neuter Program

When it comes to animals, it seems that almost everyone you meet or know has a soft spot for them. There's something about their warm kisses, silly actions, and loveable ways that make pet owners fall in love with them.

Our pets have become our companions, best friends, and even get treated as children (sometimes even better). It's hard to imagine what our lives would be like without them. They bring an immense amount of joy, laughter, and happiness into our daily routines.

Growing up, I always had pets and it's what turned me into an animal lover. From cats, dogs, fish, and turtles, I enjoyed taking care of them. As an adult, I spent my time volunteering with cats at a local humane society and it was so rewarding.

To this day, my family and I have always cared for not only our own pets but also stray or feral cats. It's important to give back to the community not only to other people but to those who can't speak for themselves.

Thankfully, here in the Hudson Valley, we have several organizations, shelters and humane societies that truly care about the well-being of animals. It's wonderful to see strangers come together to make the lives better for animals.

Animal lovers in the Hudson Valley are making a change for the better.

A Hudson Valley town will now be able to move forward and join a discounted spay and neuter program. Residents will be able to bring their pets in for these services and pay less than they did before.

The Town Board of Fishkill has made it possible for this to happen.

Along with the Town Board of Fishkill, Will Spay Pets of Orange County has made it possible for pets to get medical attention for a discounted price.

Residents of Fishkill can receive discounted services for their pets.

These residents can purchase vouchers for only $25 to get medical attention for their pets. This voucher can be purchased at the Town Clerk's office and then used at the Fishkill clinic.

Services such as spay/neuter surgery along with rabies vaccine, ear cleaning and nail trims are all available. This would be good for a pet cat or even a community cat that the resident is caring for

The Animal Rights Alliance, Inc. (T.A.R.A) is a mobile clinic that offers low-cost spay/neuter options for cats. It has been available in Fishkill each month. This has been organized by Stray H.E.L.P. and hosted by Trinity Episcopal Church's Parish House.

Stray H.E.L.P. has also made it possible for residents in the Hudson Valley to provide medical attention for their pets, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. Kim Marrow is the Vice President of Stray H.E.L.P and was thankful that Councilwoman Louise Danielle brought this idea to the Board and for overall, having this as an option for those in need.

Why is it important to spay or neuter your pets?

The most important thing that you can do for your pet is to get them spayed or neutered. This will help with the overpopulation crisis in the Hudson Valley. By getting your pet spayed or neutered you're already preventing them from having health issues and ultimately help them live a longer life.

It was so heartwarming to see more organizations come together to care for and help animals. It’s important for us to do our part and help where we can. Whether that consists of donating money, donating food, litter or supplies, volunteering our time, or even spreading the message to those who can help. Kindness matters!

