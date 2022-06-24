Roe vs. Wade Overturned: What This Means for New York

I don't think many people believed that we would ever see this day in America but here we are. Depending on your personal opinion, you may be taking this morning's news in very different ways. The well-rumored news is now official as of this morning (June 24, 2022). The Supreme Court of the United States has overturned Roe vs. Wade.

As you can imagine, both sides of this decision are very emotional at this moment. The almost 50-year standing decision by the Supreme Court has been at the forefront as of late and many on both sides of the argument felt that the more conservative court would eventually get to the decision it reached today.

Roe vs Wade Overturned, What Will Happen in New York?

According to AP News, The Supreme Court ended the constitutional protections for abortions that it had originally put in place. This is expected to cause abortion bans in approximately half the states.

So what does it mean for New York? Hudson Valley Post covered what it might look like for New York back in May of this year. In that article, they quoted New York Governor Kathy Hochul.

For anyone who needs access to care, our state will welcome you with open arms. New York will always be a place where abortion rights are protected and where abortion is safe and accessible. Just as the Statue of Liberty lifts her lamp tall in our harbor, New York will never stop fighting for what's right — unafraid and undeterred. (via Hudson Valley Post May 3, 2022)

After the ruling was released today, New York Attorney General Letitia James issued a statement that included these comments.

Today’s ruling is a vicious, dangerous, and deliberate attack on our most basic freedom as humans. Every single person in this country should have the right to make their own decisions about their own bodies. But make no mistake: We will not go back to the inhumane and restrictive pre-Roe era. (via Press Release Attorney General's Press Office June 24, 2022)

Obviously in the days and weeks to come, more will be determined about how New York State and other states plan to handle this new decision by the court. There is a lot of speculation on what could happen across the country, but one thing is for sure, this decision has taken this debate to a new era.

Look at some of these laws from the past

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.