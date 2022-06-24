Monkeypox Spreading In New York State, Hudson Valley Cases Reported

New York State accounts for about 33 percent of all suspected monkeypox cases in the United States.

As of Thursday, the CDC has confirmed 32 cases of monkeypox in New York State, according to the New York State Department of Health. 30 of the 32 cases are found in New York City, according to health officials. Two of the 32 cases are from people who live in the Hudson Valley.

Monkeypox Detected In Second Hudson Valley, New York County

Recently, health officials confirmed the second monkeypox case from someone living in the Hudson Valley. One case was recently confirmed in someone who lives in Westchester County, according to the New York State Department of Health.

Monkeypox is a rare disease that is caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. Monkeypox is pretty uncommon in the United States but has occurred in the past. In 2003, 47 confirmed and probable cases of Monkeypox were reported from six states, according to the CDC.

Monkeypox Detected In Westchester County, New York

Health officials did not say where in Westchester County the resident lives.

"1 (monkeypox case) is among an individual who resides in Westchester County," the New York State Department of Health states in its most recent monkeypox report.

Sullivan County Resident Diagnosed With Monkeypox

In early June, the New York State Department of Health confirmed the first case of monkeypox outside of New York City, in Sullivan County. Sullivan County officials believe it's limited to just one individual, with no local exposure.

"There is no identified risk to any County residents, as the individual had traveled outside the USA and was no longer contagious by the time they returned to Sullivan County. As we have done with COVID-19, Sullivan County Public Health remains vigilant and ready to respond to communicable diseases of all types, and should there be any public health risk, we will promptly make notice to our residents and visitors," Sullivan County Public Health Director Nancy McGraw stated.

Officials believe the Sullivan County resident contracted monkeypox outside of the United States.

Monkeypox Symptoms

Early symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and exhaustion.

Within about one to three days after a fever, the person develops a rash, often beginning on the face and then spreading to other parts of the body.

"In humans, the symptoms of monkeypox are similar to but milder than the symptoms of smallpox. the main difference between symptoms of smallpox and monkeypox is that monkeypox causes lymph nodes to swell (lymphadenopathy) while smallpox does not. The incubation period (time from infection to symptoms) for monkeypox is usually 7−14 days but can range from 5−21 days," the CDC states.

The monkeypox illness lasts two to four weeks. It's often not fatal but is deadly for 3 to 6 percent of cases worldwide.

