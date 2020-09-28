SNL Invites Hudson Valley Healthcare Workers to Be Live Audience

Hudson Valley nurses and other healthcare workers are being offered free tickets to see Saturday Night Live this season.

When it was announced that Saturday Night Live would be returning to Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, fans were curious about what the show would actually look like. One big question was whether a laugh track would be used to replace the live studio audience.

Well, it turns out that Saturday Night Live will actually be performing in front of a live audience when the new season begins on October 3. And, even more exciting, Hudson Valley healthcare workers can get tickets.

Saturday Night Live has paused the usual ticket lottery they do every year and replaced it with a sign-up page through 1iota.com. The company, which handles ticket requests for various television programs, is now offering up tickets for both the rehearsal and live broadcast of SNL. Tickets to the general public have been extremely limited, but special blocks of tickets for local healthcare workers are still available.

If you or someone you know is a healthcare worker, you can simply go to the website and enter your name along with an explanation of what you do and why you and your friends would like to come to be a part of the live audience. Blocks of 9 tickets are currently available, but there are certain restrictions. Besides having to be a healthcare worker, the people you bring with you must be a part of your “social bubble.” This is defined as a group of people who you've been in close contact with over the past few weeks and have not socially distanced from.

If selected, you and your friends will need to take a mandatory COVID-19 test when arriving at the studio. Temperature checks will also be required and everyone will need to wear a face mask at all times when inside the building.

Currently, tickets are available for the season premiere this Saturday, October 3. Other live shows through October 31 will be available soon. If you're a local healthcare worker and would like to apply for tickets, you can apply online right now.