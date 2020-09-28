Man Found Dead at Hudson Valley Bank

Police are investigating after a 39-year-old man from Ulster County was found dead at a Hudson Valley bank.

On Saturday around 5:15 a.m., the Ellenville Police Department responded to a 911 call on the side of Sterling National Bank. An unconscious and unresponsive man was found lying in the bushes up against the bank, officials say.

CPR was administered by police and other first responders. All attempts to save the man failed and he was pronounced dead a 5:48 a.m, police say.

The man was later identified as 39-year-old John J. Skiff of Ellenville. While a cause of death isn't known at this time, police don't' suspect foul play.

"While the victim's young age is concerning, at this point it does not appear that the victim died as a result of foul play and there is no indication to believe that this death is suspicious in nature," Ellenville Police Chief Philip Mattracion said in a press release. "As is standard operating procedures in these cases, where no obvious cause of death can be determined, we must wait on the results of an autopsy and toxicology to make a conclusive determination.