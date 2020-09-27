The Ball Drop at Times Square Will Go Virtual

New York City has already moved one of their biggest events of the year to the internet. Are you seriously surprised?

If you've gone to Times Square habitually every year to watch the ball drop or maybe this year was going to be your first time you'll have wait at least another year. More people may have to stay inside to ring in the new year and watch the ball drop from the comfort of their own home.

Sadly, The New York Post reports that the New Year's Eve celebration at Times Square will go virtual this year. Is anyone really surprised at this point? Though it isn't cancelled this event is just one of many New York City traditions that has had to drastically make drastic changes.

The 4th of July event was celebrated via a television broadcast and it was recently announced that the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade will be put on in a similar fashion.

At this time it does sound like there will be onsite activities and an actual ball drop but the event will be held with limited capacity.