COVID-19 Is Spreading Rapidly at Lower Hudson Valley School

Over 20 have been diagnosed with the virus in a few days.

At least 21 students on the Westchester County campus of Pace University have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday, four student-athletes from the college's Pleasantville campus tested positive for COVID-19. The next day over 600 members of the school community were tested and 16 more students tested positive for the virus, officials say. Pace University's COVID-19 Dashboard now says 21 school members have the virus.

"Because 18 of our 20 positive cases are students living in Alumni Hall, the county is requiring a 14-day quarantine for all students who live in Alumni Hall. Any Alumni Hall students who have left the residence hall will be required to self-quarantine at home for at least 14 days. Additional testing will be conducted in the upcoming week," Pace University Director of Public Affairs, Westchester Jerry McKinstry said in a statement. “All students quarantining on campus are to remain in the dorms for two weeks in order to avoid the risk of possible exposure to family, friends and others."

Pace University's COVID-19 Dashboard states 225 from the Pleasantville campus are currently in isolation.

Students are being delivered meals in their rooms and residence hall staff is on hand to help the students, officials say.

“While this news is obviously unwelcome, we were prepared for it, and have taken actions to protect our students and the community. We are proud of the students who responsibly reported their symptoms and got tested, and we’re pleased that the systems in place worked to help us confront this outbreak so quickly," McKinstry said.