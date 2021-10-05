Sneak Peek: Train Station in Hudson Valley, New York ‘Transformed’

We got a first look at a "transformed" and remodeled train station in the Hudson Valley.

On Monday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the completion of a project that she says has "transformed the Port Jervis station." Hochul's office believes the upgrades at the train station make it fully accessible and gives it a more modern feel, as customers continue their return to the railroad.

The top-to-bottom transformation at the West of Hudson terminus station included the construction of a one-car length high-level platform, a concrete ramp leading from the parking lot to the platform, and a new sidewalk.

"Our commuter rail is what keeps the metropolitan region's economy moving forward, which is why we continue to invest in modernizing and expanding the system," Hochul said. "Upgrading our stations like Port Jervis will allow us to continue our comeback from the pandemic and to stay economically competitive in the long term."

Improvements were also made to the existing parking lot to allow easier access onto the platform. The platform canopy was remodeled with a modern wooden ceiling and with sleek station signage.

Other upgrades include new benches with USB ports, new LCD kiosk and security cameras to enhance safety at the station.

Additionally, a brand new glass-enclosed passenger shelter was built on the platform, and includes artwork commissioned by MTA Arts & Design, and inspired by Port Jervis' rich history. The artwork titled Boat House Buggy was carefully curated by illustrator and graphic artist, Armando Veve and fabricated by Tom Patti Design. Veve's artwork is the culmination of in-depth research about Port Jervis and showcases prominent symbols, objects, architectural forms, and industries of the city's history. The glass menagerie of natural and mechanical scenes serve as a vibrant entrance to the station and point of inspiration for visitors and the Port Jervis community.

The project's completion now makes the station ADA-compliant and gives Port Jervis customers a modernized station.

The new ramp is complemented by a newly constructed one-car length high-level platform, allowing seamless access from the station parking lot, onto the platform and onto the train.

Prior to the pandemic, the Port Jervis station served approximately 200 passengers on an average weekday, 150 on an average Saturday and 230 on an average Sunday. Recently, ridership has climbed back up from the depths of the pandemic to approximately 35 to 40 percent of pre-pandemic levels.

"I want to thank the MTA for its diligent work in completing the important work to improve the Port Jervis Station. These upgrades will improve accessibility for residents, including those with disabilities, and enhance travel for commuters and visitors," Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus said. This is an exciting opportunity for Port Jervis and will make the city even more accessible for travelers from throughout the region."

