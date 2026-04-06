Easter Monday: Winter Makes Shocking Return In The Hudson Valley

After a stretch of some pretty beautiful weather in the Hudson Valley, winter is about to "say hello again."

Hudson Valley weather expert Ben Noll warns that winter weather is going to stop by to say hello to the Hudson Valley.

Did You Miss Winter?

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"What season is it again?!," Noll wondered while posting his weekly Hudson Valley forecast on Sunday.

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"Winter says hello again, then goodbye to the Hudson Valley," Noll said. "I know that’s just the news you want to hear on April 5."

Winter Weather Returns Monday Night

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According to Noll, there's a chance of wet snow showers on Monday night, followed by freezing temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"I’m monitoring the potential for some passing wet snow showers late Monday night, which will be followed by freezing temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday nights," Noll wrote in his Facebook post.

Hudson Valley residents might remember an Easter Monday snowstorm in 2018

Below are Noll's highs and lows for the week.

Monday

High: 54

Low: 32

Tuesday

High: 47

Low: 22

Wednesday

High: 52

Low: 28

Thursday

High: 61

Low: 40

Friday

High: 75

Low: 46

Saturday

High: 71

Low: 42

Sunday

High: 70



Low: 46

Next week "looks rather warm to start," but Noll warns it's too early to start planting outside, due to the "continued frost risks."

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