Walmart is transforming locations into "stores that wow." We've got a look at the changes.

Walmart is showing off a new and improved look at a number of stores across the country.

New York State Walmart Gets Remodeled

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Walmart officially remodeled five stores including one in New York State.

The "flagship" stores are located in Yaphank in New York, North Bergen in New Jersey; Quakertown in Pennsylvania.; and Hodgkins in Illinois.

A sixth store in Secaucus, New Jersey is expected to open next month.

It's unclear when more stores will be redesigned.

The new design was first tested in Springdale, Arkansas, which is near Walmart's corporate headquarters. Shoppers seemed to love the new look.

"They appreciate the fact that we’re still true to who we are as Walmart,” Walmart’s vice president of marketing, store design, innovation and experience Alvis Washington told CNBC. "Great prices. But then also we now have these new brands that we’re actually showcasing in inspirational ways.”

Look Inside Remodeled Walmart In New York State

Walmart store exterior Wolterk loading...

Walmart provided Hudson Valley Post with a tour of the remodeled stores and new store features.

Some believe the changes prove Walmart is trying to look like Target stores.

