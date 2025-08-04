Deadly Snake Found Hanging In Upstate New York Home

An Upstate New York family got the shock of a lifetime after discovering what was tangled on their wall.

A venomous snake was found in an Upstate New York home.

Rattlesnake Found In Delaware County, New York Home

The New York State DEC highlighted the snake's removal in it's latest Police On Patrol Report.

ECO Osborne responded to reports of a timber rattlesnake stuck in a garage in the town of Hancock.

"Timber rattlesnakes are venomous pit vipers, native to New York State. These snakes are generally found in small, localized areas and are considered a threatened species protected by State law," the DEC states.

At the home, Officer Osborne found the snake tangled in black mesh netting and hanging from the wall of the garage.

Officials say these snakes often aren't aggressive, unless in defense mode. Even not in defense mode, the DEC says all should leave snakes alone.

"The public is reminded to leave snakes alone, observe them from a safe distance, and call ECOs if they need a snake removed," the DEC stated in its press release.

Snake Removed From Garage In the town of Hancock, New York

The officer moved the snake and mesh outdoors, cut away the mesh with scissors while controlling the snake’s head with a snake hook, and released the reptile unharmed back into the wild and away from the residence.

The officer was wearing "appropriate snake gear" in case of any conflict, officials say.

