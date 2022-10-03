Shooting At 30-Year-Old Hudson Valley, New York Eatery, Shooter At Large

Police are investigating a scary situation following a shooting at a nearly 30-year-old restaurant in the Hudson Valley.

On Sunday, Oct. 2, around 2 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at a business on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie.

This came just hours after a father of a Marist College student was gunned down at a hotel on Route 9 during the college's Family Weekend.

Shooting at Fishkill, New York Pizzeria

Police responded to Antonella's Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria located in the Fishkill Plaza at 738 Route 9 following reports of a shooting.

"Antonella's Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria, our 28-year-old family business in the Fishkill Plaza, was subject to a random incident today, where a single bullet struck our front window at approximately 2 p.m.," Antonella's Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria wrote on Facebook.

Owners say the shooting was "random" adding thankfully no one was injured from the gunfire.

"Thankfully, no one was injured in our restaurant. We are grateful to local and state police for their swift response, and we will continue to assist them with their investigation," Antonella's Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria.

The Village of Fishkill Police Department has yet to respond to our request for comment on the shooting.

Dutchess County, New York Pizzeria Shooter At Large

Cindy M. Trimble, the Philipstown Republican Committee Vice Chairperson reports a man opened fire through the window of the eatery. Trimble says the shooter is described as being a 40-year-old man, about 6'0" who was wearing a robe.

The man was last seen heading north on Route 9 in a dark or gray Honda Accord, according to Trimble.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the police.

Update: 9:30 a.m.

A police sources tells Hudson Valley Post New York State Police and Fishkill Police arrested the alleged shooter on or near Saratoga Lane in Fishkill, New York.

