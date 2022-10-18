Shocking Reason For I-84 Traffic Nightmare In Hudson Valley, New York

An attempted murder suspect led police on a high-speed chase through four Hudson Valley counties. We have photos and videos from the scene.

The chase ended after a wrong-way head-on crash near a bridge that caused a traffic nightmare.

On Monday, October 17, 2022, at approximately 5:10 a.m., officers from the Clarkstown Police Department responded to 110 North Rt. 303, Tappan Zee Hotel, in West Nyack for reports of a woman screaming.

Google Google loading...

Attempted Murder Suspect Flees Rockland County, New York Hotel

When officers arrived they located a female victim of a serious assault.

Arriving officers found the woman with what's described as "substantial lacerations" to her head. Officers rendered medical aid until EMS arrived.

The woman told police that while she was using the shower her boyfriend began hitting her in the head with what appeared to be a hammer, officers say. A motive was not released.

The woman was able to escape the room and get the attention of the hotel staff who dialed 911.

Parts of I-84 Closed After Wrong-way High-speed Chase & Crash Near Newburgh-Beacon Bridge

Late Monday, Hudson Valley Post reported parts of I-84 in Newburgh, New York were closed or blocked due to a crash and police activity near the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge.

Part of Interstate 84 Closed in Newburgh, Orange County, New York

Videos from the scene can be seen below:

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

The Dates When New York State Can Expect First Snowfall Are you ready for winter? It's coming and may start sooner than you think in New York State.

The Richest People Living In New York State A number of Empire State residents are among the richest in the nation. We found out how they made their billions and how much each is worth.

20 New York Hometowns With Most Divorces After COVID Pandemic

Chick-fil-A Hopes To Open 8 New York Stores, 1 in Hudson Valley