Shocking New Details: School Bus Slams Into New York State Home

Police released shocking new details after a school bus crashed into a home. At least two young children were seriously injured.

On December 1, just before 9 a.m., the Town of Ramapo Police Department received a call regarding a school bus crash on N. South Gate Drive in the Village of New Hempstead.

More Details Released Regarding School Bus Crash in Rockland County, New York

Police determined the school bus veered off the road and hit a telephone pole, a tree and two parked cars.

The bus continued down a grassy hill, striking several more trees before crashing into a house located at 37 N. South Gate Drive.

The school bus was taking 21 students to school, police say.

7 Rockland County Students Sent To Hospital, 2 With Serious Injuries

Seven students were taken to Westchester Medical Center with various injuries. Five boys were treated for minor bumps and bruises, according to the Town of Ramapo Police Department.

Two boys, both 5 years old, suffered more serious injuries. However, their injuries are not life-threatening, according to police.

Police have not provided an update on the children.

Rockland County Bus Driver Showed No Signs Of Impairment

Including the driver, a 37-year-old man, 22 people were onboard the bus at the time of the crash.

The driver was tested and showed no signs of impairment, police say. He was taken to a hospital with a minor cut to his head.

Rockland County School Bus Driver Arrested

On Tuesday, after weeks of gathering evidence and an extensive investigation, the Ramapo Police Department Crash Investigation Unit (CIU) arrested the driver of the school bus.

The driver, 37-year-old Chiam Feder from Monsey, was charged with 3 counts of assault in the second degree, reckless endangerment, felonies, 21 counts of endangering the welfare of a child and reckless driving, a misdemeanor. Feder was also charged with 31 traffic infractions.

Feder was released without bail returnable to the Village of New Hempstead Court.

