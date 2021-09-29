Shocking Halloween Display is Terrifying Hudson Valley Drivers

A disturbing Halloween display found on a busy Hudson Valley road is scaring some local drivers.

I was driving near Route 9 just as it was getting dark and saw the creepy figure heading towards the road from behind a tree. I quickly hit the brakes and focused on the hairy animal before quickly breathing a sigh of relief.

It wasn't a deer, a bear or a really hairy person. It was just one of the best Halloween decorations I've seen in quite a while.

Much has been made about those huge, 12-foot-tall skeletons that have been popping up on Hudson Valley lawns, but they're nothing compared to the werewolf lurking on Route 9D.

The monster is located on the lawn of a home directly across from the 9D entrance to The Shoppes at South Hills near the old firehouse. And it turns out that I'm not the only one who was tricked by this creepy creature. Friends of mine who have also driven through the area have commented about how they thought something was lurking behind the tree, waiting to pounce.

A. Boris

If being fooled once wasn't terrifying enough, I was driving through the same area this week and totally forgot about the display when I was startled by it once again. I tapped the brakes just like last time, thinking that this "thing" was going to jump out and hit my car.

Luckily there was no one behind me each time I drove by, so aside from feeling like an idiot there was no harm done.

Have you been fooled by this realistic-looking display or one like it? Tell us about your experience in the comments section below or on our Facebook page.